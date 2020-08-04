Police Martyrs’ Day being observed today

Police Martyrs’ Day is being observed today (Tuesday) across the country to pay tributes to those police personnel who have rendered their lives for the security and stability of the country.

Provincial governments have announced compensation packages for the heirs of martyrs to support their children for completion of education.

The Martyrs Day was observed for the fifth consecutive year on the death anniversary of Shaheed Safwat Ghayur, the commandant of Frontier Constabulary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police who was martyred in a suicide attack on his vehicle on August 4, 2010.

Special events are being held at provincial headquarters and at district level to highlight the services of police force.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited Yadgar-e-Shuhada in Lahore, laid floral wreath and offered Fatiha. Police martyrs are our pride, he said.

Likewise, Karachi East DIG placed floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada in the metropolis and prayed for the martyrs. Malir and Karachi East SSPs also paid visit to the graves of the martyred officials along with other officers.

Comments

comments