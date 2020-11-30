Police solve mystery behind murder of Shabnam Majeed’s brother

LAHORE: Police on Monday claimed to have solved a mystery behind the murder of famous singer Shabnam Majeed’s brother within the remits of Badami Bagh police station in Lahore, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, they have arrested two people for their alleged involvement in the murder of Abdul Waheed, the brother of singer Shabnam Majeed.

He was killed by his brother-in-law along with the assistance of an accomplice.

The accused during the initial investigations confessed to the crime and said that he killed Abdul Waheed after the latter used to have regular brawls with his sister. “The shock and anger led me to commit this crime,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that killings over domestic disputes have been reported frequently in the country.

In one such case which was solved after 19 years in February 2020, Lahore police claimed to have arrested an absconding woman accused of strangling her husband to death with the help of a paramour.

They said Salama Bibi had been on the run for the past 19 years.

The Shahdara police’s investigation unit apprehended the accused who had fled to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to evade her arrest. The accused woman had murdered her spouse with the help of an acquaintance in 2001.

