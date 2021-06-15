Police nab alleged killer of SP’s gunman in Lyari raid

KARACHI: City District Police in a raid arrested an accused involved in recent murder of a policeman in city, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A police party arrested accused Abdul Rehman from Baghdadi area of Lyari and recovered a pistol and seven snatched mobile phones from his possession.

SSP City Sarfaraz Nawaz has stated that the accused has been a hardened criminal. “He is used to keep two pistols at a time with him,” the police officer said.

The accused had killed a policeman Moiz recently, who was a gunman of the SP. “Moiz while seeing a street crime, took his gun to intervene, but the accused promptly opened fire at him and martyred him on the spot,” SSP City said.

The accused has also murdered other three persons Mumtaz Ahmed, Muhammad Asghar and Gul Muhammad over resisting robberies, police officer said.

Accused Abdul Rehman has also injured two persons in shooting during robberies.

The accused has been wanted to police in 10 heinous crimes including terrorism, murder, attempt to murder and robberies.

