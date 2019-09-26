Police, Rangers arrest 18 suspects in combing operation

KARACHI: The Police and Rangers in a joint operation in various areas of Malir on Thursday arrested eighteen suspects, ARY News reported.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir, a joint operation of the police and rangers was launched after a tip-off about the presence of suspected persons in the locality.

The law enforcement personnel searched houses and checked the credentials of the over 300 people. The SSP further said that 18 suspects were also taken into the custody, during the operation.

Earlier on September 24, three suspected criminals were taken into custody during separate raids conducted by Rangers personnel in Karachi.

According to the spokesperson, two suspects, identified as Ayub Ali and Salimullah alias Jadu, were arrested during a raid on a tip-off in Awami Colony. The suspects were allegedly involved in various dacoity cases.

Read more: Rangers arrest seven suspects in Karachi

In another raid, Abdul Baseer was arrested over his alleged involvement in drug peddling. The suspect was arrested from Kalakot area of the metropolis.

The officials of paramilitary troops had also recovered illegal arms, narcotics and stolen items from their possession, the spokesperson added.

Later, Rangers officials had handed over the suspects to local police for further legal action.

Comments

comments