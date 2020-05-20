Police recover 18 deer being smuggled from Thar

UMERKOT: Police personnel on Wednesday recovered 18 rare deer from a car here, being smuggled to Hyderabad, ARY News reported.

Umerkot police personnel halted a car at Samaro More check post and recovered 18 deer of a rare specie from the vehicle being illegally transported to Hyderabad, police officials said.

Police arrested three accused in the car and registered case against them under the Wildlife Act.

The police will hand over the recovered precious deer to Wildlife department.

The deer have reached near extinction in Thar due to large scale illegal hunting of the animal and smuggling of its fawns, experts said.

It is pertinent to mention here that climate change and uncontrolled poaching of several rare species have also forced the migratory birds — known as guest birds — to look for other safe sites in South Asia in recent years.

