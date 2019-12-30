Police recover chained man in Malir

KARACHI: The police in an action in Malir’s area of Sukhan recovered a chained man, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the senior superintendent of police (SSP) Malir, the chained citizen was recovered from a buffalo hedge in area of Sukhan, Malir.

Five people have been arrested by the police after recovering the man, he added.

The case has been registered against the suspect at the Sukhan Police Station, further investigation into the matter was underway.

In another action of similar in nature in the month of April, the police had recovered a woman who was brutally tortured and chained allegedly by her husband from a village located in Pakpattan district of Punjab.

The incident was reported from 86-EB village of Pakpattan where a woman faced domestic violence allegedly by her husband, identified as Noor Ahmed.

The victim was freed during a raid conducted by a police team over report of the villagers regarding Nasima Bibi, whose husband shaved her head and tied her with chains inside a shack.

According to reports, Nasima Bibi had refused to stay with her husband anymore who forced her to beggary and already married to two other women as well.

