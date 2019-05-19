Police recover newborn kidnapped from hospital, arrest two accused

LAHORE: Police recovered a newborn baby kidnapped two days ago from a local hospital of Lahore, ARY News reported on Sunday.

CIA Kotwali Police Lahore arrested two accused and recovered newborn child kidnapped from Lady Wellington Hospital of the city.

DSP CIA Police Usman Gujjar said that accused Nasreen Bibi and Mohammad Bilal had abducted the baby from the hospital.

Police conducted a raid in Makkah Colony in Gulbarg area and arrested two accused.

The accused couple was childless and they had abducted the boy to keep the child with them, police said.

Accused Nasreen Bibi had stolen the child from the surgical ward of Lady Wellington Hospital with the help of her husband Mohammad Bilal, officials said.

Police arrested the accused with the help of the CCTV footage, officials said.

According to police, the officials further questioning the arrested couple.

Recently scores of the incidents of abduction of children from hospitals have been reported.

Recently a woman took away a newborn baby from the gynecology ward of the Kasur District Headquarters Hospital, which is still missing.

An unidentified woman in the guise of staff nurse took away the newborn from the mother for blood samples and disappeared with the child.

