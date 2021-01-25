Police recover two fawns in raid in Umerkot

UMERKOT: The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) police on Monday recovered two fawns during a raid over a car in Umerkot, ARY News reported.

The fawns were being smuggled to Hyderabad from Umerkot in a car when it was raided by the police. The deer were recovered, however, three accused managed to flee away.

Earlier in June, last year, the railway police officials had foiled a bid to smuggle expensive Chinkara deer hidden inside a wooden box from the parcel office at Karachi Cantt Station.

The railway police officials said that two expensive Chinkara deer had been recovered from parcel office at Karachi Cantt Station today. The deer were hidden inside a wooden box booked as cargo from the parcel office.

The deer were handed over to wildlife department by the police officials, said Superintendent Police (SP) Railway Police Karachi.

