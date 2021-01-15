Police submit report in Pir Jo Goth minor girl rape, murder case

KARACHI: Police on Friday presented so far progress report in eight-year-old girl rape and murder case in Pir Jo Goth city of Sindh’s Khairpur district, ARY News reported.

Monika was allegedly raped and murdered after being abducted in Pir Jo Goth, earlier this week. DIG Sukkur and SSP Khairpur appeared before the court and presented their report in the case.

According to the report, the police have arrested several people over suspicion and got samples of 124 people for the DNA test.

Chief Justice SHC, Justice, Ahmed Ali Shaikh ordered the police officials to ensure the presentation of a weekly progress report in the case. It is to be noted that CJ SHC Justice, Ahmed Ali Shaikh took notice of the incident on January 13 and had summoned the report.

Earlier in September, in a ghastly crime reported in Sindh’s Khairpur, five alleged culprits had kidnapped a woman with her three children and gang-raped her.

The incident had transpired in the Sobho Dero Police jurisdiction where a woman with her three children was allegedly abducted by five culprits who then sexually assaulted her.

