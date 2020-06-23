Police resolve blind murder case in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Police on Monday resolved a blind murder case in Islamabad and arrested an accused person for his alleged involvement in it, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the accused identified as Shehbaz was involved in the killing of a citizen in Islamabad in January 2019 and was arrested by Lohi Bher police station.

Unveiling the mystery behind the murder, Islamabad police said that the accused along with his other accomplices had created fake female IDs on messenger.

They used them to lure their target for a meeting and then deprive them of their belongings.

Similar happened with the victim killed in January as the culprits invited him for a meeting and tried to deprive him of his belongings.

The victim offered resistance during the attempt, forcing them to kill him on the spot.

The police utilized technical assistance during the probe and were able to trace one of the culprits involved in the murder.

“We have initiated a search for other culprits in light of the revelations made by the accused during the probe,” the police said.

In another such case, police’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in October 2018 resolved a three-year-old kidnapping murder case by arresting the prime suspect, ARY News reported.

According to details, the CTD resolved the 2015 case of kidnapping and murder of a university student named Bilal by arresting the prime suspect Adeel from Moinabad area of the city.

Incharge CTD Raja Umar Khattab told media that Adeel kidnapped his university fellow and neighbour Bilal from Shah Faisal Colony with the help of two of his aides for ransom but killed and burnt his corpse upon resistance.

The officer said that Adeel then left for Dubai and had only recently returned to Karachi allowing CTD to arrest him. He added that two other suspects Noman and Danish are already in CTD’s custody.

