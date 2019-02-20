Police says, arrested two key terror suspects

KARACHI: Malir Police in a joint operation with an intelligence agency arrested two terror suspects allegedly involved in Sehwan shrine bombing attack and other terrorism incidents in Sindh and Balochistan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

DIG Police East Amir Farooqui and SSP Malir Irfan Bahadur in a press briefing said that District Malir Police in a joint operation with an intelligence agency arrested two hardened terrorists Furqan Bangalzai and Ali Akbar alias Haji.

The arrested criminals were formerly affiliated with Lashakar-e-Jhangvi terrorist group but later moved to Daesh, the police officers claimed in press briefing.

Arrested suspect Furqan was involved in bombing attack on Sehwan shrine which claimed 82 lives while 383 persons were injured in the attack, police officials said.

The accused were also involved in various attacks on security forces in Balochistan and incidents of targeted killings, police officers said.

Accused Ali Akbar alias Haji was involved in kidnapping for ransom and murder of an industrialist after receiving huge ransom amount in Tipu Sultan police jurisdiction in Karachi. He also kidnapped another person from Gulistan-e-Jauhar and released him after getting 10 million rupees as ransom, police officers said.

Talking on Irshad Ranjhani case, DIG Amir Farooqui said the forensic test of the weapons found from the crime spot has been completed. A pistol was found in the car and another outside. The weapon found outside was Ranjhani’s and eight rounds were fired from it. The pistol found in the car was owned by Rasheed Shah and four bullets were fired from it.

The police further inquiring into the incident, he said.

The I.G. Sindh Police has announced Rs. 0.5 mln award for the SSP Malir and his team and congratulated them for key terrorists’ arrest.

Comments

comments