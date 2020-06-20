Police stop wedding in India after groom tests positive for COVID-19

Indian police stopped a traditional baraat right before it was about to reach the bride’s place after the groom and his father tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The incident was reported in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi district where police stopped a baraat with the groom and his family and loved ones coming in from Delhi to Amethi on June 15 to the bride’s residence for a formal wedding ceremony.

The 30-year-old groom had left the Kamrauli village near Delhi and was heading to the bride’s village Haidergarh, when it was stopped by the police to check their temperatures due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.

The groom and his father were taken to a hospital for admission in the isolation unit after temperature reading showed a spike, a tell-tale sign of a coronavirus symptom.

10 more members of the family were quarantined who also registered mild fever along with the groom and his father.

The wedding has thus far been postponed till the groom and his father are cured of the pathogen infection.

