Police to submit proposals for de-weaponization in apex committee today

KARACHI: Sindh Police Department has prepared a set of recommendations to de-weaponize Karachi, which will be submitted in a meeting of Sindh Apex Committee at Chief Minister House here on Monday (today), ARY News reported.

AIG Police will brief the session, convened by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, about police department’s de-weaponization proposals for the city.

Most of the experts see massive presence of weapons in the port city as major security issue and cause of rampant crimes in the metropolis.

According to sources, police will recommend installation of four large weapon detector scanners at various strategic points in the city. “Three weapon detectors will be installed at Hub, Super Highway and the National Highway, while the fourth scanner will be fixed at the exit of Karachi’s main railway station,” according to sources.

The police department will also recommend monitoring for weapon detection at 35 main roads of the city, sources said.

Sindh Apex Committee meeting will be attended by senior civil and military officials. The meeting will also review implementation of the decisions made in previous meetings.

The session is expected to discuss several issues including progress on Karachi Safe City Project, briefing on security situation of the province, mainstreaming of riverine forest areas and legislation to curb street crimes.

Comments

comments