Police seize huge cache of explosives, arms in Dera Ismail Khan

DI KHAN: Police have foiled a major terror bid by recovering huge amount of explosives, arms and ammunition in two different intelligence-based search and strike operations in Dera Ismail Khan on Sunday.

According to the police, more than 20 kilograms of explosives, including improvised explosive devices, hand grenades, bulletproof jackets and material used in suicide bomb blasts were seized from the basement of a house in village Himmat.

More than 30 kilograms of explosives were also recovered during a raid near Zafarabad area.

Earlier, on Aug 16, four suspected terrorists were shot dead in a gun battle with security forces in Dera Ismail Khan.

Police said the security forces launched an operation in the forests in Bacha Abad and its surrounding areas in DI Khan.

The four terror suspects were killed in an exchange of fire with law enforcers, they added.

Two of the killed terrorists were identified as Javed Malana and Abdul Rehman.

Kalashnikovs, a police wireless set, explosives and other material used to make suicide vests were seized from their possession.

Comments

comments