FAISALABAD: A housemaid namely Saima was allegedly subjected to torture for 13 days in the men’s lock-up at Chak Jhumra Police Station over alleged charges of theft, ARY News learnt on Wednesday.

A video acquired by ARY News shows a video statement of Saima, a woman viciously tortured in Faisalabad.

Saima in her video statement can be heard saying that she was innocent and the police were torturing her through various means.

“Cops are putting hot water into my mouth in the name of investigation over charges of theft,” Saima continued in his statement.

Saima tells that she used to work as a housemaid where the owners alleged her of theft, after which the Police booked her.

ARY News learnt that Saifullah, resident of Wapda City had alleged Saima of stealing 35 tolas of gold from his home and had got her arrested.

The police subsequently kept in her in illegal confinement without registering a case, and subjected her to torture.

Meanwhile, the heirs of Saima recorded their protest over the behavior of the police inside the Chak Jhumra police station and chanted slogans against the male cops.

After the matter was raised by ARY News, the police lodged case against Saima including two other women, accusing theft of gold ornaments worth Rs. 1.9mn.

Despite the assurance of the SHO about shifting Saima to a women police station, she was kept in the male lock-up, when the team of ARY News arrived there.

Later, Saima was shifted to women police station after shifting her to a Police van from the back door of the police station.

