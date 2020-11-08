The Italian police transported a vital organ for an important operation in a luxury sports car, saving a patient in time.

The police force uses the Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4 in order to deliver the kidney in time to a hospital desperately waiting to carry out surgery on a patient.

Police officers drove their blue and white-colored Lamborghini from the northern town of Padova, 500 kilometers (310 miles) south to a hospital in Rome.

This Lamborghini helped deliver a kidney for emergency transplant pic.twitter.com/szXD1ieSwq — Reuters (@Reuters) November 7, 2020

A video of the same was posted by Reuters, where the blue-colored police Lamborghini is seen cruising at the speed of 230 km/hour from a hospital in a town called Padova, which is in the northern part of the country. It speeds its way towards Rome, the Italian capital which is situated in the south of the country.

The car had left Padova at 10:30 ama and reached its destination in a couple of hours. Usually, it takes six-hour to reach Rome from Padova.

