Two caught from Lahore for desecrating police uniform in TikTok video

LAHORE: Local police caught two individuals on Friday who had donned police uniforms in a viral social media video that desecrated the apparel’s sanctity, ARY News reported.

Naseerabad Police took swif action detaining two individuals shown in the video spoof.

The two social media enthusiasts had worn police uniforms and performed on a song on popular social media platform, TikTok.

Earlier on March 20, In an unprecedented incident that occurred in the vicinity of Hadyara, seven people dressed in Punjab police uniforms burgled a house and escaped without a hitch.

According to details, the individuals have stolen jewellery from the house worth Rs3.5 million along with cash and motorcycles.

The residents have registered a complaint of the incident in their local police station and a formal case has been registered on the matter.

