Policeman accidentally fires rocket in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A policeman deputed at the Peshawar Central Jail accidentally fired rocket, which he was holding for a security reason on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the policeman was fixing his rocket launcher, when the rocket accidentally got fired.

Luckily no loss was reported as the rocket blasted at the vacate plot near Judicial Academy.

“No human neither property loss was reported”, said the local police.

Read more: Seven-year-old boy accidentally shoots his mother dead in Faisalabad

Last year on March 25, a seven-year-old boy had accidentally shot dead his mother in Faisalabad. According to the police, the minor was playing with his father’s pistol mistaking it for a toy when the bullet was fired upon his mother in the house situated in Liaquatabad.

The mother was rushed to a nearby medical facility in critical condition, but she had succumbed to her bullet wounds on the way. Meanwhile, the police had arrested the husband of the deceased woman for further investigation into the matter.

