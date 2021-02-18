Policeman disguises himself as a doctor to find his father on a Covid ward
A policeman in Peru disguised himself as a doctor to find his father on a Covid ward and broke down in tears after finding him dead in bed.
Jampier Gaspar Montes, 21, passed a security check at Daniel Alcides Carrion Hospital in the city of Huancayo after donning PPE to pose as a medic.
He was handcuffed and led away by his colleagues.
A local TV station filmed him as he sat on the pavement outside the hospital as he stripped off his blue gown and cap surrounded by armed officers after being caught.
Health chiefs have launched an investigation to find out whether an accomplice helped him get into the quarantined ward where the officer’s dad had been admitted.
Jampier, said to have acted after ’48 hours of frustration’ in which he was left without any updates on his father’s condition, reportedly claimed he worked as a nutritionist at the medical centre when he was questioned about his status.