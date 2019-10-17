Policeman jumps on car’s bonnet to save his life in Karachi

KARACHI: A traffic policeman saved his life by jumping on the bonnet of the car, as its driver refused to stop his vehicle despite violating traffic rules at Karachi’s NIPA Chowrangi on Thursday.

As per details, a traffic cop asked a car driver to stop at NIPA Chowrangi, over violating traffic rules, but the driver tried to flee the scene and in the process he hit the policeman, who was standing in front of him.

In a video available with ARY News, the policeman can be seen sitting on the bonnet of the running car by holding its wipers to save himself from falling.

Realising that this trick won’t work, the driver had stopped his car at some distance, who was challaned by the same traffic policeman.

In this regard, it was also learnt that consultation underway for further legal action against the driver of the vehicle, which act had nearly killed the cop.

