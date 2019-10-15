Policeman gets the axe for kissing Khursheed Shah’s hand

SUKKUR: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Irfan Samo on Tuesday, suspended police officer for kissing the hand of PPP leader Syed Khursheed as he produced before the accountability court, ARY News reported.

The SSP Sukkur has also formed a committee for further inquiry against the suspended inspector under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP).

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Shah was produced before the accountability court today, where on-duty police officer kissed the hand of Khursheed Shah, which was later reported by ARY News.

Taking notice of the incident, the SSP Sukkur immediately suspended the inspector Shahnawaz.

Accountability Court Sukkur granted six days physical remand of People’s Party leader Syed Khursheed Shah to NAB in hearing of assets beyond means reference.

The defence counsel argued before the court that the bureau repeating old charges against his client. He pleaded for sending Khursheed Shah to jail on judicial remand.

Accountability Judge granted six days’ physical remand of the former opposition leader to the NAB till October 21.

Shah is facing charges of corruption in assets beyond means of income reference.

People’s Party leaders Nafeesa Shah, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Maula Bux Chandio, Manzoor Wassan, Awais Qadir Shah and others were present at the accountability court premises before the hearing.

