Policeman kills uncle, cousin, over ‘honour’ in Sukkur

SUKKUR: A policeman gunned down his uncle and cousin over honour killing in Sukkur, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details of the appalling incident, a police personnel namely Rehmatullah Gopang, shot dead his 80-year old uncle along with his daughter, aged 40 years, with his official riffle, over honour in Sukkur’s area of Laanch morr.

After the matter was reported in the media, SSP Sukkur Irfan Samo reached the spot and shifted the bodies to a nearby medical facility for autopsy.

Rehamtullah Gopang has been taken into custody, who has confessed killing his uncle and cousin during investigation, the SSP said.

Mr Samo, assured delivery of justice into the matter.

Back in the month of November, 2018, police apprehended two suspects for allegedly killing a man for honour in Korangi, an area of Karachi.

The police said the suspects slit open the throat of their friend, Bilawal, in the name of honour on October 13 in Korangi.

Talking to ARY News, Superintendent Police (SP) Abdullah Memon said that one of the suspects, Kashan, had the doubt that Bilawal had illicit relations with his wife.

