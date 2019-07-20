Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Policeman wounded in firing incident in Karachi

police

KARACHI: A police official was wounded following gunshots fired by the unidentified assailants in a densely populated area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The firing incident took place in Liaquatabad area of the metropolis. Police officials said that the injured policeman was deployed at Super Market police station.

The wounded official was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. However, the identification of the wounded policeman was not yet disclosed.

Inspector General (IG) Sindh Police took notice of the violent incident and summoned a report from the Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Central. The provincial police chief directed to arrest the culprits behind the incident at earliest.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Pak serviceman martyred, four civilian injured in Indian shelling along Loc

Pakistan

Five new trains to be launched soon: Sheikh Rasheed

Pakistan

KP Assembly polls in tribal districts held in free, fair and peaceful manner: ECP

Pakistan

‘Nawaz’s US trip cost $460,000, PM Imran’s just $50,000’


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close