Policeman wounded in firing incident in Karachi

KARACHI: A police official was wounded following gunshots fired by the unidentified assailants in a densely populated area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The firing incident took place in Liaquatabad area of the metropolis. Police officials said that the injured policeman was deployed at Super Market police station.

The wounded official was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. However, the identification of the wounded policeman was not yet disclosed.

Inspector General (IG) Sindh Police took notice of the violent incident and summoned a report from the Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Central. The provincial police chief directed to arrest the culprits behind the incident at earliest.

