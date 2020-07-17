More than 2,500 policemen affected by coronavirus in Sindh

KARACHI: As many as 155 policemen got infected with the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in Sindh in the past two days, taking the total number of cops diagnosed with the disease in the province so far to 2,515.

A spokesperson for the Sindh police, sharing latest data of the personnel affected by the infection, said 16 policemen have thus far succumbed to the highly contagious contagion.

Fourteen of the victims hailed from Karachi while the two belonged to Hyderabad. 1,593 police officials and personnel are undergoing treatment.

Pakistan reported 2,085 new coronavirus cases and 49 deaths over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 259,998 and fatalities to 5,475.

According to the government’s Covid-19 portal, 23,907 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours.

The total number of recovered patients in the country has mounted to 183,737 while 70,787 people are under treatment, of whom 1,895 are in critical condition. A total of 16,760,90 tests have thus far been conducted.

Sindh has reported 110,068 cases thus far, Punjab 89,023, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 31,486, Balochistan 11,385, Islamabad 14,454, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 1,808 and Gilgit Baltistan 1,775.

