ISLAMABAD: Inspector General of Punjab Police Arif Nawaz assured the Senate Committee on Interior that the police officers involved in the custodial death of suspected ATM robber Salahuddin will be brought to book, ARY News reported.

Briefing the Senate panel on the alleged robber’s death in police custody, he said Salahuddin’s body would be exhumed on a request by his father to conduct his autopsy afresh.

The IG said Salahuddin died during interrogation in police custody and added a case was registered against the SHO concerned and other police officers following his death.

Senator Rehman Malik, who is the committee’s chairperson, said the police were not permitted to kill a suspect in their custody, no matter how grave an offence is.

“Such incidents not only defame the police but also erode people’s trust in [the force],” he added.

It is noteworthy that the station house officer (SHO) and two investigation officers of the City-A-Division Police Station have been nominated in the murder case of the ATM robber.

SHO Mahmoodul Hassan and investigation officers Sub-Inspector Shafaat Ali and Assistant Sub-Inspector Matloob Hussain have been accused of killing Ayubi during interrogation.

Salahuddin was arrested when he was recognised by security officials in Rahim Yar Khan last week after the video of him attempting to steal from the ATM and sticking his tongue out at the camera went viral.

