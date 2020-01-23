Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Policemen donning body cameras posted in Islamabad

islamabad policemen camera

ISLAMABAD: Policemen with body cameras and special tablets have been posted at five different checkposts across the capital city, according to the Islamabad police.

They said these cameras linked to the safe city system will record conversation between citizens and officials at pickets.

In a video shared on the DIG Operations Islamabad Twitter handle, a policeman can be seen wearing a body camera on the torso of his body.

The move is aimed at addressing complaints of alleged police officials’ misbehaviour with people or vice versa at checkposts and to upgrade and bring the force up to international standards.

Comments

comments

You might also like
International

One of India’s most famous universities is half-empty!

Pakistan

Coalition partners to rejoin cabinet next week, says Jehangir Tareen

Pakistan

Teenager held for ‘murdering’ fellow student after brawl

Pakistan

IHC grants bail to Bilal Shaikh in fake bank accounts case


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close