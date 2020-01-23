Policemen donning body cameras posted in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Policemen with body cameras and special tablets have been posted at five different checkposts across the capital city, according to the Islamabad police.

They said these cameras linked to the safe city system will record conversation between citizens and officials at pickets.

These cameras will be linked with safe city & will record conversation between citizens & officials at pickets.@dcislamabad @omer_khan99 pic.twitter.com/0bESQWjUH7 — DIG Operations Islamabad (@DigIslamabad) January 23, 2020

In a video shared on the DIG Operations Islamabad Twitter handle, a policeman can be seen wearing a body camera on the torso of his body.

The move is aimed at addressing complaints of alleged police officials’ misbehaviour with people or vice versa at checkposts and to upgrade and bring the force up to international standards.

