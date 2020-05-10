151 policemen infected with coronavirus in Sindh

KARACHI: The number of policemen affected by the coronavirus in Sindh has gone up to 151 after 36 more tested positive over the last two days, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson for Sindh police, at least 119 policemen are under treatment while 29 have recovered and been sent to their homes.

The spokesman added that two policemen have died due to the coronavirus so far while the condition of one sub-inspector was stated to be critical.

“Covid-19 infected policemen were being looked after properly and steps being taken to this effect on daily basis,” added the spokesperson.

On the other hand, at least 709 new cases of the novel coronavirus were detected in Sindh over the past 24 hours, bringing the provincial tally of Covid-19 positive cases to 11,480, according to the provincial government’s spokesperson Murtaza Wahab.

In a tweet, he said nine people died from the infection during this period, taking the death toll to 189.

Murtaza Wahab said 4,215 tests were conducted during the previous 24 hours against which 709 came back positive. He added 61 people recovered from the disease, taking the number of recoveries to 2,081.

