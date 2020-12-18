Video of policewoman taking bribe goes viral

In an embarrassing incident, a lady traffic police officer was caught on camera while taking bribe from a woman in India.

A video footage that went viral on social media shows two women on a scooty being stopped by a traffic policewoman on the street of Pimpri Chinchwad.

No Google pay, No Phone pe, No UPI…… Direct Pocket pay 😂😂😂

Source :WA

Apparently, it seems that the lady police officer asks the woman biker to produce driving licence and other documents of the vehicle. Meanwhile, the woman walks to the traffic cop and has a quick conversation with her.

After the conversation, the woman takes out a currency note from her pocket and slips it into the pocket of the traffic cop while the latter pretends to fiddle with her phone.

In the footage, it can be seen that after receiving the bribe the lady police officer gives the women a nod that they can leave.

