Comprehensive policy devised for corruption-free Pakistan: NAB Chairman

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal on Friday said, a comprehensive policy has been devised for corruption-free Pakistan, ARY News reported.

“NAB is committed to make corruption free Pakistan,” he said during his visit to NAB Lahore, to review bureau’s working, here today.

Director General NAB Lahore, along with officials of the body, briefed Mr Javed Iqbal about the so far progress made over the graft cases of the circle.

Addressing the attendants of the meeting, the chairman of anti-graft body said, complaints about financial irregularities have doubled this year, as compared to 2017, which clearly shows the masses trust over the body.

“We will come up with the expectation of the countrymen in this regard,” he maintained.

NAB is committed to take ongoing corruption cases to a logical end, reiterated NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal.

Chairman NAB, on Thursday (December 6) while ruling out allegations of nepotism, had said the bureau is carrying out across the board accountability.

Responding to the critics, he said NAB is an independent body and has no sympathies for any political party or an individual.

The head of anti-graft watchdog said, the NAB had recovered rs 297billion and distributed among the affected, who were deprived of their money, adding that the bureau will come up to the expectations of the countrymen.

