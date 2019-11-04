Three-day polio campaign begins in Punjab, Balochistan

LAHORE: A three-day anti-polio campaign has begun in various districts of Punjab and Balochistan from Monday (today).

As per details, Lahore, Multan, Sargodha, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin and Chakwal are Punjab districts where children under the age of five are being administered anti-polio drops.

During the three-day campaign, polio vaccines will be administered to more than 2.8 million children.

Nearly, 11,000 teams will go door-to-door to immunise the children below the age of five.

Last month, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had reported two more polio cases, increasing the number of the cases to 80 in Pakistan and 59 in KP this year.

The National Institute of Health Islamabad (NIH) confirmed the two new polio cases reported from LakkiMarwat and Tank districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Nine polio case have been reported from Sindh province during the ongoing year.

Polio spreads in vulnerable populations in areas under poor immunity and sanitation conditions. It invades the nervous system and can cause irreversible paralysis within hours. It cannot be cured, but infection can be prevented by vaccination.

