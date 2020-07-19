Polio campaign resumes tomorrow after ‘improvement’ on virus front

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza has said the government is going to resume anti-polio campaigns to administer polio drops to children in specific localities across the country from Monday.

In a tweet, he said: “As things are improving on COVID front we are resuming polio campaigns in specific localities from July 20.”

He said all the government-defined standard operating procedures (SOPs) and health guidelines for social distancing and safety of vaccinators as well as children to be immunised will be strictly followed.

As things are improving on COVID front we are resuming polio campaigns in specific localities from July 20. 2 days to go! All SOP's of social distancing & safety of vaccination will be strictly followed. #NayaPakistanSehatmandPakistan #EndPolioNow #WarAgainstPolio pic.twitter.com/uYvrkYuDNZ — Zafar Mirza (@zfrmrza) July 18, 2020

On Saturday, another polio case was reported from Balochistan, taking the national tally of cases thus far this year to 60. A 17-month-old girl, who belongs to Chaman town of Qila Abdullah district, has been affected by the crippling disease.

The child is a resident of Union Council Mehmoodabad, tehsil Chaman, Qila Abdullah district. The victim’s right lower limb has been paralysed.

