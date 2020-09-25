New polio case reported in Punjab’s Ahmedpur East

LAHORE: A new polio case has been reported in Ahmedpur East tehsil in Punjab’s Bahawalpur, ARY News reported on Friday.

The health officials confirmed that the provincial tally reached to 10 after the emergence of one more polio case in a child belonging to Ahmedpur East tehsil. Both hands, legs, face and neck of the child was affected by the poliovirus.

This is the second polio case reported in Punjab this year, whereas, the total count reached to 74 across the country.

Read: 30.4 mln children vaccinated in first three days of anti-polio drive: sources

Earlier on September 17, another polio case had emerged from Rahim Yar Khan in a 21-month old girl child.

The crippling disease had affected both hands and legs of the girl, whose family had shifted to the Sadiqabad area of Rahim Yar Khan three months back. The father of the victim works as a labourer. The fresh case has raised the national tally of polio to 72.

