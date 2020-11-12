Another polio case emerges in Punjab, tally reaches 14

LAHORE: A fresh polio case has been reported in Punjab’s district of Layyah, taking the overall number of cases to 14 in the province, said in charge of the anti-polio programme.

As per details, a new case of the crippling disease was reported in Layyah. Both lower limbs of the child have been paralyzed. With this addition, the number of polio cases detected this year from Punjab has reached 14.

Meanwhile, the overall number of crippling disease cases in the country has jumped to 81 this year so far.

Earlier on October 17, Balochistan’s health department had reported two more cases of poliovirus in the province.

With two fresh cases the tally of poliovirus infections this year had soared to 23 cases.

A case of the crippling disease had been reported in Chiltan Town of Quetta, the provincial health department had said in a statement. A four-year child had been confirmed to be infected by the poliovirus in the city.

A 15-month child in tehsil Barshor in Pishin district had been confirmed to be infected by poliovirus, in the second case in the province.

