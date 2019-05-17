Third polio case reported from Sindh this year

KARACHI: Third case of polio was reported on Thursday from Sindh, which was the second from Karachi, in this year so far.

As per details, a six-month-old child became the third victim of the crippling disease in Sindh.

The authorities, tasked to eradicate the virus, blamed the increasing refusals, owing to misleading propaganda , as a reason behind the failure of the objective.

An official in the Sindh health ministry, from the National Institute of Health, Islamabad, confirmed the child was another victim of the polio virus.

The officials claimed that the family of the six-month-old male child had been refusing to vaccinate him against polio in many previous anti-polio campaigns.

“He was a victim of chronic refusal offered by his family to the polio teams in Union Council-12 in Gulshan-i-Iqbal, where they reside,” said an official of the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) for polio in Sindh.

“Fake propaganda against vaccination leads to misconception, and it is necessary for parents that they must not fall prey to such disinformation,” said the official.

The number of polio cases has reached 17 across the country in 2019.

Merely a day earlier, a new polio case was reported from North Waziristan tribal district in a 42-month-old child.

