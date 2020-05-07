Three more polio cases emerge in Balochistan

QUETTA: Three new polio cases have surfaced in Balochistan on Thursday, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 10 during the ongoing year, ARY News reported.

According to health officials, the polio cases were reported in Naseerabad, Zhob and Jhal Magsi districts of the province.

A four-year-old girl was tested positive for poliovirus in Naseerabad, a 13-month-old minor in Jhal Magsi and an 8-month-old minor girl in Zhob.

On May 2, Health officials have informed about a polio virus case in the Jaffarabad district of Balochistan.

A four-year-old girl was tested positive for polio virus in Osta Mohammad Tehsil, which is first case reported in the Jaffarabad district of Balochistan, raising the province’s tally to seven this year.

The sample from the four-year-old was collected on April 20 and 21, which were tested positive.

Earlier, two polio cases were reported from Pishin district, while one each from Naseerabad, Sibi, Sohbatpur and Zhob districts of the povince.

According to health officials, the child had not been administered the polio vaccine and his family had refused vaccination of the child.

Comments

comments