Three more polio cases surface in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: Three new polio cases have surfaced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Sunday, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 18 during the current month, ARY News reported.

According to KP Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) for Polio Eradication, the polio cases were reported in Lakki Marwat, Tank district and Karak.

A spokesperson for the EOC said that the children infected with the crippling disease were not administered the anti-polio vaccine.

Read More: Another polio case emerges in Khyber district

Earlier on March 14, a new case of polio had been detected in a 3-year-old girl in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Khyber district.

As per details, the girl, who had been diagnosed with the polio was previously administered polio vaccine during the anti-polio campaign. This was the seventh polio case reported in Khyber district and 16th in the entire province.

Comments

comments