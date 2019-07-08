New polio cases in KP, Balochistan take year’s toll to 41

Four new cases of polio surfaced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces on Monday, taking the total number of cases in 2019, from across the country, to 41 so far.

According to the KP Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), the polio virus was found in a 12-month-old girl from Jani Khel area of Bannu and the other case was reported from Fatah Khel area in a 30-month-old boy.

The number of polio cases detected in Bannu this year has risen to 16.

Meanwhile, in Balochistan, the first two polio cases of the year 2019 were reported from Jaffarabad and Qilla Abdullah Districts.

According to sources in Balochistan Emergency Operation Centre, an eight-month-old child was affected by the poliovirus in Jano Kahool area of Chaman. The second case was confirmed in a nine-month-old child in Jaffarabad.

A four-day anti-polio campaign will formally kick-off in eleven districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) from July 15. The drive will cover areas of Swabi, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Tor Ghar, Lower and Upper Kohistan, Kolai-Palas, Battagram, Mansehra and Haripur districts.

The campaign is being kept specific to the districts where fresh cases of polio have recently been reported.

