Five-day nationwide polio eradication campaign begins today

ISLAMABAD: A five-day nationwide polio eradication campaign has begun across the country today which will be continued between March 29 and April 2 to vaccinate over 40.1 million children under five years of age, ARY News reported on Monday.

Under the national polio immunisation drive, the health workers will go from door to door for administering oral polio vaccine (OPV) to children in high-risk areas of the virus and the last two days were fixed for catch-up campaigns.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar made the announcement for the commencement of the anti-polio vaccination drive to administer polio drops to 20 million children in 36 districts, whereas, 120,000 health workers will participate in the campaign.

He said that the provincial government will complete a 100 per cent target of the special campaign besides complying with the coronavirus standard operating procedures. The chief minister directed authorities to ensure the security of the anti-polio vaccinators.

CM Usman Buzdar appealed to the parents to support the government efforts for eliminating poliovirus.

In Sindh, the provincial health minister Dr Azra Pechuho launched the polio immunisation drive by administering anti-polio drops to children besides distributing gifts among them. She announced that 9.4 million children will be vaccinated across the province during the campaign.

Dr Azra Pechuho said that no poliovirus case was reported in Sindh so far since July 2020.

