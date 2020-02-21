Pakistan’s only polio test laboratory upgraded with Japan’s support

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s only polio test laboratory has been upgraded at the National Health Institute (NIH) with the support of the Japanese government, ARY NEWS reported.

The event was attended by Japan’s Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda, President Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) President Shinichi Kitaoka, head of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Pakistan and others.

The JICA chief said that the laboratory’s up-gradation has cost upto US$ 3.3 million and is now equipped with modern machinery to test poliovirus.

Speaking on the occasion, President National Polio Emergency Centre Dr Safdar Rana said that the better-equipped laboratory would help in dealing with the virus.

“The laboratory could now conduct 30,000 polio tests annually,” he said adding that not only from Pakistan but polio tests on Afghan patients are also conducted in it.

The Japanese ambassador said that they would continue their cooperation with Pakistan in eliminating the menace of poliovirus. “We have already provided US$229 million in grants to Pakistan for tackling the virus,” he said.

On February 18, United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres visited a school in Lahore and administered anti-polio drops to children under age of five years.

Talking on the occasion, the UN chief underlined the need to make joint efforts to eradicate the crippling disease of polio.

While expressing his satisfaction, he said Pakistan is working effectively to eradicate polio from the country.

The UN chief said that Pakistan is a safe country now as compared to past.

It may be noted that a five-day countrywide anti-polio drive commenced from Monday to immunize over 39.4 million children. Around 2,65,000 anti-polio workers are participating in the drive across the country.

