Polio vaccination drive begins in Balochistan from today

QUETTA: A five day polio vaccination drive is being started in 33 districts of Balochistan from Sunday (today).

“During the drive, as many as 2.4 million children up to five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops,” Coordinator Emergency Operation Centre Balochistan Rashid Razzaq has said.

He said ten thousand teams have been formed which would administer drops to the children across the province during the door to door drive to save them from the crippling disease of polio.

The polio eradication programme has put strict measures in place for all staff following the government’s set guidelines on COVID-19 preventative measures.

The polio vaccination campaign in Balochistan was earlier postponed due to a protest by the government employees.

Pakistan is one of the two polio-endemic countries in the world along with Afghanistan.

The country is facing a challenging situation in polio eradication with the upsurge in the number of polio cases.

In 2020, 83 polio cases were reported across the country, including 24 from Balochistan, 22 each from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh, and 14 from Punjab.

