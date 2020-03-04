Polio virus detected in minor girl in Sindh

SHIKARPUR: A new case of poliovirus has been detected in a 2.5-year-old girl in Sindh’s Shikarpur, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The girl, who was diagnosed with the poliovirus, was previously administered vaccine seven times during anti-polio campaign. According to details, the specimens had been sent to Islamabad for the diagnosis of the disease on February 17 which confirmed the detection of poliovirus.

Earlier in the day, another polio case emerged from the Balochistan province during 2020, raising the total tally of cases from the province during the ongoing year to four.

The case was reported from a child in Tehsil Manjhi Pur of the Balochistan’s Sohbatpur district.

According to health authorities in the province, they collected child’s sample on February 12 and the case has now been confirmed.

On February 29, another polio case emerged in Sindh province on Saturday, raising the total number of cases in the ongoing year to 20.

The polio emergency operation centre in Sindh said in a statement that the case was confirmed in a two-year-old minor. This is a seventh confirmed case in Sindh province this year.

The recently concluded anti-polio drive across Pakistan yielded more than expected results as 124,000 more children than the set target were immunized during the country-wide campaign.

It is pertinent to mention here that a five-day countrywide anti-polio drive commenced immunizing over 39.4 million children. Around 2,65,000 anti-polio workers are participating in the drive across the country.

