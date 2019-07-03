4 day anti-polio campaign to kickoff in KP from July 15

PESHAWAR: Four-day anti-polio campaign will formally kick-off in eleven districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) from July 15, Radio Pakistan reported on Wednesday.

The anti-polio drive will cover areas of Swabi, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Tor Ghar, Lower and Upper Kohistan, Kolai-Palas, Battagram, Mansehra and Haripur districts.

The campaign is being kept specific to the districts where fresh cases of polio have recently been reported.

Earlier, National Emergency Operations Centre for Polio Eradication on June 28 confirmed five new cases of polio virus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Polio Babar Bin Atta said in a statement that two of these cases were detected in Bannu, two in Torghar and one in North Waziristan.

He said, “A fake drama is being created against polio vaccine in Peshawar.” The focal person advised parents to avoid propaganda against polio vaccine and urged them to vaccinate their children to protect them from polio virus.

Atta urged polio workers and provincial health officials to pay special focus on far-flung areas of the province and utilize all resources to eradicate polio.

