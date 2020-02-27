KARACHI: Another polio case emerged in Punjab province on Thursday from Dera Ghazi Khan area, raising the total number of cases in the year 2020 to 19, ARY News reported.

According to a report by Punjab anti-polio program, the case was confirmed in eight-month-old minor in union council Taunsa of the DG Khan.

Following the emergence of polio case, the provincial govt has announced to launch five-day anti-polio campaign in DG Khan from March 16.

The recently concluded anti-polio drive across Pakistan yielded more than expected results as 124,000 more children than the set target were immunized during the country-wide campaign.

It is pertinent to mention here that a five-day countrywide anti-polio drive commenced immunizing over 39.4 million children. Around 2,65,000 anti-polio workers are participating in the drive across the country.

According to a report received by the National Health Ministry, the success of immunization drive remained at 100.3 percent with Punjab province showing the most positive response with 102.4 percent success rate.

“478,000 more children were immunized than the set target during the campaign in Punjab,” the report said adding that the Sindh province followed in next with 100.07 percent success rate as 63493 more children were immunized during the anti-polio drive.

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) also witnessed a 100.1 percent success rate during the immunization drive.

