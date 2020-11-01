Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Politics and crime should be separated: Shibli Faraz

Shibli Faraz politics crime

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has emphasized that politics and crime must be separated.

In a tweet on Sunday, he said that red line should be accepted in the national interest of Pakistan and politics.

 Shibli Faraz said the nation understands the difference between the interest of Nawaz Sharif and national interest.

Earlier on October 25, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz had hit out at the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of political opposition parties – saying “PDM is the third part of the axis of evil with India and Israel against Pakistan”.

Read more: Shibli slams PDM for attacking national institutions in Quetta rally

Talking to media in Islamabad, the federal minister had slammed opposition leaders for attacking the country’s integrity and institutions.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Three robbers killed in encounter with police in Jhang

Pakistan

Traders of tires protest against alleged raid of Customs in Karachi

Pakistan

PM Imran Khan departs for Gilgit Baltistan

Pakistan

Pakistani singer Jawad Ahmad tests positive for coronavirus


ARY NEWS URDU