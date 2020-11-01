Politics and crime should be separated: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has emphasized that politics and crime must be separated.

In a tweet on Sunday, he said that red line should be accepted in the national interest of Pakistan and politics.

سیاست اور جرم کو الگ رکھنا ہوگا۔ سیاست اور پاکستان کے قومی مفاد میں سرخ لکیر کو ماننا ہوگا۔ نوازشریف کے مفادات اور قومی مفادات میں فرق قوم سمجھتی ہے۔ نوازشریف کے حواریوں کو بھی یہ ماننا پڑے گا۔ — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) November 1, 2020

Shibli Faraz said the nation understands the difference between the interest of Nawaz Sharif and national interest.

Earlier on October 25, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz had hit out at the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of political opposition parties – saying “PDM is the third part of the axis of evil with India and Israel against Pakistan”.

Talking to media in Islamabad, the federal minister had slammed opposition leaders for attacking the country’s integrity and institutions.

