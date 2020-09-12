Polling underway for Senate seat from Balochistan

QUETTA: The polling process is underway in the Balochistan Assembly during the elections on a general seat of Senate which had been vacated due to the death of Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Mir Khalid Bizenjo from Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Dr Muneer Baloch from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Ghaus from Jamiat Uleme-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) are contesting the election.

The lawmakers of the National Assembly (NA) can cast their votes till 4:00 pm today.

According to regulations, 64 out of 65 lawmakers from the provincial assembly are allowed to cast votes.

BAP has overall 24 seats in the Balochistan Assembly, whereas, JUI-F and Balochistan National Party (BNP) have 10 seats each, PTI 7, Awami National Party (ANP) 4 and BNP Awami 3, Hazara Democratic Party (HDP) 2, Jamhoori Wattan Party (JWP) 1, Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) 1 and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) 1.

Comments

comments