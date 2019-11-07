DADU: Polling has been underway in by election of Dadu’s Sindh Assembly constituency PS-86 (Juhi), ARY News reported on Thursday.

Pakistan People’s Party’s Saleh Shah Jillani and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Imdad Leghari are contesting by-polls.

Sindh Assembly’s seat (PS-86, Dadu-IV) was vacated due to the death of Ghulam Shah Jilani MPA of Pakistan People’s Party on September-13 this year.

The district administration has announced local holiday in Dadu district today.

Earlier, the election commission provided election material including ballot boxes and ballot papers at the polling stations before the polling day.

According to the election commission PS-86 have total 1,99,858 voters. The commission has set up 158 polling stations in the constituency, and declared 10 of which as ‘extremely sensitive’ and 61 as ‘sensitive’.

During the election campaign for the seat the code of conduct of the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) reportedly violated as the lawmakers of the PPP said to be involved in the election work in the constituency for the party candidate.

Sajeela Leghari MPA of the PPP carried out door to door election campaign for the party candidate, and also addressed several corner meetings for the election.

According to the ECP’s code of conduct a minister, MPA or the special assistant could not take part in the election campaign.

