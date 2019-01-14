Polling for vacant Senate seat from Balochistan underway

QUETTA: Polling for one vacant seat of Senate from Balochistan has begun at the provincial assembly’s building in Quetta this morning, ARY News reported on Monday.

The polling started at 9am and will continue till 4pm without any break.

A tough contest is expected between Manzoor Ahmed of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Ghulam Marri of the Balochistan National Party (BNP).

Five candidates are in race for the seat, which had fallen vacant due to sudden death of Senator, late Sardar Azam Khan Mussa Khel last month.

Couple of days ago, the provincial election commissioner was briefed by the Balochistan Assembly staff about the security related matters with regard to Senate election on vacant seat, saying a robust security plan had been worked out to ensure polls in peaceful and conducive atmosphere.

Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly, Sardar Babar Khan Musa Khel assured the provincial election commissioner that all security measures had been finalized.

He informed that there was a strong coordination among all the concerned departments and required number of security personnel had been deputed to perform their duties on the polling day, he added.

Election Commissioner Balochistan expressed satisfaction over security measures and hoped that the election would be held in a peaceful and transparent manner.

