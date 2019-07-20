First polling for KP assembly begins in tribal districts

PESHAWAR: For the first time in history, polling for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly’s seats is being held in the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

Polling kicked off at 8 AM in 16 tribal districts and will conclude at 5 PM today.

Personnel of Pakistan Army and other necessary staff have been deployed at 554 highly sensitive polling stations to ensure holding of the election in a peaceful and transparent manner.

According to the provincial election commissioner, polling results will be notified on WhatsApp due to a network issue in the area.

There are a total of 1,897 polling stations set up for the election. 282 candidates are vying for the 16 general seats of KP assembly.

According to a statement issued from Chief Minister House in Peshawar, a special help desk had been established in the Provincial Election Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to redress complaints of voters about gender-related issues on polling day. The desk can be contacted on telephone numbers: 091-9222534 and 091-9211041.

A statement issued from Chief Minister House in Peshawar said the control room will be operational round the clock from today till Sunday.

