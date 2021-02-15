Polling for Malir by election in PS-88 tomorrow

KARACHI: The election commission has finalized arrangements for by election at Sindh Assembly’s PS-88 constituency in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

The polling for the by election on PS-88 Malir will be held on February 16 (tomorrow).

The constituency fell vacant due to the death of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) MPA from Malir and provincial minister Ghulam Murtaza Baloch due to the novel coronavirus infection in June last year.

Total 20 candidates including 16 independents have been in the field for the by election.

People’s Party has awarded party ticket to Muhammad Yousuf Baloch, while the MQM has fielded Sajid Ahmed, PTI Jansher and the TLP Syed Kashif Ali as party candidates.

According to the election commission, Sindh Assembly constituency, PS-88, have total 1,45,627 votes including 81,425 male voters and 64,202 female voters.

The ECP has set up 108 polling stations in the constituency for the by election, out of which 33 have been declared ‘highly sensitive’ and 27 as sensitive.

The Rangers personnel will be deployed outside the polling stations for security during the polling.

Moreover,the electoral material will be deployed to the polling stations today.

Comments

comments