Polling for NA-205 Ghotki by-election underway

GHOTKI: Polling for the by-election on NA-205 Ghotki constituency on Tuesday kicked-off, ARY News reported.

The polling that begun 8 am in the morning will continue till 5 pm without any break.

Neck to neck contest is being expected between the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar and Independent Candidate Ahmed Ali Mahar.

Both the candidates cast their votes and met with each other inside the polling station.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established a control room in the ECP Secretariat to receive complaints regarding polling.

The control room would receive polling day complaints from 8 am to 6 pm at ECP, said a press release.

Read more: ECP defers by election at Ghotki’s NA-205 to July 23

According to ECP, Complaints could be registered on telephone No.051-9218527 and Fax No.051-9205300.

Earlier the ECP had deferred by-election at NA-205-Ghotki from the scheduled date of July 18 to 23 July.

The ECP had delayed the election for five days due to a case challenging the candidacy of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar in Sindh High Court.

NA-205-Ghotki seat fell vacant due to the death of Sardar Ali Muhammad Mahar on May 21 due to cardiac arrest.

